India sees record high of over 400,000 daily COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI, May 1. /TASS/. India’s doctors registered 401,993 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the eighth record high daily case tally since early April.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reported on Saturday that the country’s total caseload since the start of the pandemic has reached 19,164,969.

According to the ministry, the COVID-19 death toll rose by 3,523 over the past day to 211,853.

Lately India has been registering 1 mln new COVID-19 cases every three days. On April 23, the ministry reported that the case tally exceeded 16 mln. On April 26, more than 17 mln cases were recorded. On April 29, the authorities confirmed more than 18 mln COVID-19 cases.