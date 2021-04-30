Russia’s COVID-19 cases won’t rise after May holidays if all rules are followed — official

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. The COVID-19 situation in Russia is unlikely to deteriorate after the May holidays if the country’s citizens adhere to all the measures currently introduced to curb the spread of the virus, head of the Russian Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing Anna Popova said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV channel on Friday.

"The current situation with long holidays gives us reason to hope that the situation won’t deteriorate if all measures are adhered to. But if we stop following rules, then there will be risks, considering the current global trends," she said.

Popova reminded that it is obligatory to wear masks and comply with hygiene requirements. "Of course, we must wear masks. We did not demand that people should wear masks outside, on the street, unless it is an event with over 50 people in attendance. <…> Clean hands, clean surfaces, clean devices that we hold in our hands. This is obligatory. <…> And, of course, social distancing," she said.

The official recommended Russian citizens to use the upcoming holidays to spend more time with their family, that is, people that they already see on a daily basis. She noted that people should try spending more time outside.

Popova noted that the majority of Russians adhere to the existing preventive measures.

Since the start of the pandemic, over 150 mln people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 globally, over 3.1 mln have died. Russia has documented 4,805,288 cases of COVID-19, 4,427,946 patients have recovered and 110,128 have died.