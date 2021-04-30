Russia, US, China, Pakistan urge Taliban to refrain from spring offensive

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. In a joint statement issued on Friday, representatives of the extended "Troika" on peaceful settlement in Afghanistan, comprising the United States, Russia, China and Pakistan, called upon the radical Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) to refrain from launching a spring offensive this year.

"We reiterate our call on all parties to the conflict in Afghanistan to reduce the level of violence in the country and on the Taliban not to pursue a Spring offensive," the statement says. "We condemn in the strongest terms any attacks deliberately targeting civilians in Afghanistan and call on all parties to respect their obligations under international humanitarian law in all circumstances, including those related to protection of civilians."

"We expect the Taliban to fulfill its counterterrorism commitments, including preventing terrorist groups and individuals from using Afghan soil to threaten the security of any other country; not hosting these groups and preventing them from recruiting, training, and fundraising. We expect the Afghan government to continue counterterrorism cooperation with the international community," the statement says.

Moscow, Washington, Beijing and Islamabad believe that the peace process in the country should continue during the foreign troop withdrawal.

"We reiterate that the withdrawal of foreign troops should ensure a steady transition of the situation in Afghanistan," the statement reads. "We stress that, during the withdrawal period, the peace process should not be disrupted, no fights or turbulence shall occur in Afghanistan, and the safety of international troops should be ensured."

The meeting of the extended Troika convened in Qatar’s capital Doha on April 30. Its aim was to discuss ways of supporting intra-Afghan talks and helping the sides to achieve a diplomatic solution and permanent ceasefire. Envoys of the four nations met with negotiation teams of the Afghan government and the Taliban movement, as well as with Qatar diplomats.

On February 14, 2003, the Russian Supreme Court designated the Taliban as a terrorist organization. Its activities are outlawed in Russia.