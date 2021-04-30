UN Secretary General ready to assist in Kyrgyz-Tajik settlement

The top diplomat informed the UN Special Representative about the situation at the border, including the achieved ceasefire agreement and the sides’ intent to resolve the situation via diplomatic means.

DUSHANBE, April 30. /TASS/. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres expressed his readiness to provide assistance to peaceful resolution of the conflict between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, UN Secretary General Special Representative for Central Asia Natalia Gherman said during her phone call with the Foreign Minister of Tajikistan Sirojiddin Muhriddin Friday.

"In this context, Gherman announced the Secretary General’s readiness to provide assistance to the peaceful resolution of this situation," Tajik Foreign Ministry said.

The situation at the border of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan escalated on April 28 near the Golovnoy water distribution station, which both sides consider their territory. On April 29, the conflict between local residents escalated into armed hostilities. Kyrgyzstan accused Tajikistan of using mortars and machinegun, and of an attempt to capture the water distribution station. Later that day, the sides agreed to cease fire and withdraw forces to their permanent deployment locations.

The border between the two republics is about 980 kilometers long. Following the collapse of the Soviet Union, tens of disputed areas remained at the border. Currently, the two republics finished the delimitation and demarcation of about 580 kilometers. The last demarcation commission meeting took place in March 2021, the next is supposed to take place on May 1.