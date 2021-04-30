Majority of injured at Tajik border are civilians, Kyrgyz Health Ministry reports

BISHKEK, April 30. /TASS/. The majority of Kyrgyz casualties sustained during the escalation at the border with Tajikistan are civilians, Kyrgyz Ministry of Health and Social Development reported Friday.

"A total of 154 people were hurt, 121 of them civilians," the Ministry spokeswoman said, adding that 23 servicemen sustained traumas and injuries.

According to the Ministry, the number of killed keeps increasing and currently stands at 31. The Ministry believes that this number may increase further, since many people were hospitalized in serious or critical state. A total of 49 people were transferred to the capital for treatment.

The situation at the border of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan escalated on April 28 near the Golovnoy water distribution station, which both sides consider their territory. On April 29, the conflict between local residents escalated into armed hostilities. Kyrgyzstan accused Tajikistan of using mortars and machineguns, and of an attempt to capture the water distribution station. Later that day, the sides agreed to cease fire and withdraw forces to their permanent deployment locations. Both sides report a large number of killed and injured.