Mexico welcomes another shipment of Russia’s Sputnik V jab

MEXICO CITY, April 30. /TASS/. Another batch of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine was delivered to Mexico on Thursday. The plane carrying the shipment landed in Mexico City International Airport, the state-owned pharmaceutical company Birmex reported via Twitter.

"Birmex General Director Pedro Zenteno <…> informs that after the arrival <…> of the Sputnik V batch today the number of coronavirus vaccines received by Mexico [from different producers] has reached 23.98 million," the company noted. Mexico uses the Russian shot to vaccinate seniors.