Peru’s presidential candidate taken to hospital over breathing problems

BUENOS AIRES, April 30. /TASS/. Presidential candidate from Peru’s left-wing Free Peru party Pedro Castillo has been rushed to hospital over respiratory issues, his party reported on Thursday.

"Our candidate Pedro Castillo has been taken to a Lima hospital over breathing problems. The events planned for today have been cancelled," the party announced via its Twitter page.

Castillo, 51, himself confirmed that he would not be able to attend rallies scheduled for Thursday via his own Twitter account.

Peru held presidential elections on April 11. Castillo and Keiko Fujimori from the Popular Force party made it to the runoff scheduled on June 6.