{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
World

Commissions for settling situation on Kyrgyz-Tajik border hold first meeting

The situation on the border between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan near the Golovnoy water intake facility escalated on April 28, after a conflict sparked between residents of the two countries’ border areas

DUSHANBE, April 29. /TASS/. The commissions established in Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan to settle the armed incident on the border have held their first meeting and agreed to take measures to avoid escalation of tensions in the region, Tajikistan’s Khovar news agency published the joint statement of the commissions.

Read also

"The commissions <…> discussed the reasons behind and consequences of the incident and reached a joint agreement to end the armed conflict, withdraw personnel and hardware to their permanent bases, take measures to avoid further escalation of tensions, create a joint working group involving officers of law enforcement agencies and staffers of the two countries’ executive branches to fully realize the set out measures and create relevant stabilizing conditions for a fruitful negotiating process in the interests of two friendly nations and states," the document reads.

The situation on the border between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan near the Golovnoy water intake facility escalated on April 28, after a conflict sparked between residents of the two countries’ border areas. On April 29, a firefight between Kyrgyzstan’s and Tajikistan’s military servicemen broke out. Both sides have reported injuries among their officers. According to Bishkek, Tajik military servicemen used machine guns and mortars during the firefight. Bishkek also accused Dushanbe of attempting to seize the water intake facility.

On the evening of April 29, the sides agreed to establish a ceasefire and withdraw their military units to their places of permanent assignment.

The length of the border between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan is about 980 kilometers. Dozens of disputed sections remained along the border following the collapse of the Soviet Union. The last meeting of the demarcation commission was held in March 2021, and the delegations were led by the chairmen of the State Committees for National Security of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan. At some sections, disputes and conflicts arise from time to time between residents of the border areas.

Tags
Tajikistan
World
Kyrgyzstan launches probe into skirmish on border with Tajikistan
According to the latest data, the number of Kyrgyz citizens who were injured in a skirmish on the border with Tajikistan on Thursday rose to 96 and three died, including a child born in 2008
Read more
Pipelayer Akademic Chersky launches Nord Stream 2 construction work in Danish waters
The pipe-laying is also continued by the Fortuna barge
Read more
Russian Navy to decommission Delta IV-class strategic nuclear-powered submarine in 2022
As the source specified, thirty-six years have passed since the Yekaterinburg was accepted for service
Read more
Second EMERCOM flight with anti-Covid aid lands in India
At present the first plane is being unloaded
Read more
Moscow sees Zelensky’s statements as Ukraine ‘officially’ reneging on Minsk deal
Rejecting the Minsk agreements is no longer the personal opinion of certain senior officials in Ukraine but rather Kiev’s official position, the diplomat said
Read more
West opposes integrational processes on post-Soviet territory, says Russian defense chief
Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu noted during the meeting of CSTO Defense Ministers, that the "spectrum of threats and challenges has widened significantly" in the Post-Soviet security bloc’s regions
Read more
Kremlin links Czech refusal to review Sputnik V documents to scandal
Earlier, the Czech drug regulator announced a decision to halt the review of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine "due to the lack of documents submitted by the producer"
Read more
Completion of Nord Stream 2 construction depends on various factors, says Gazprom Export
The construction of the gas pipeline is continuing despite a strong sanctions pressure, Chief Executive Officer of Gazprom Export Elena Burmistrova said
Read more
Russian embassy refutes report on suspending Sudan naval base deal
The Russian Embassy in Khartoum has not received any notifications from the Sudanese side
Read more
Russia has capabilities to identify any invisible threat — Foreign Ministry official
It is naive to think that a great nuclear power may overlook something, special presidential envoy for international cyber security cooperation said
Read more
Slovakia sends Sputnik V vaccine samples to Russia for expert review — TV
The Slovakian pharmaceutical regulator earlier stated that the Sputnik V is allegedly not consistent with specifications, published in The Lancet medical journal
Read more
Kyrgyzstan reports aggravation of situation on border with Tajikistan
According to the Kyrgyz Border Service of the State Committee for National Security, "the Tajik side began to fire at passing cars of Kyrgyz citizens from hunting rifles"
Read more
US, Germany still disagree over Nord Stream 2 — White House
The official said that having an alliance or a close partnership with another country does not mean that you agree on every issue
Read more
Germany eager to launch Nord Stream 2 as soon as possible for reliable gas supplies
Germany needs Russian gas, the minister president of Germany's federal state of Saxony said
Read more
‘Whose lab? America's’: Speaker says coronavirus might have escaped from US facility
He did not rule out that work was being conducted to model the virus "and it is being done by the United States"
Read more
Kiev stonewalls Russian proposals for mechanism to prevent ceasefire violations - envoy
According to Boris Gryzlov, the meeting "confirmed once again that despite political statements about the pursuit of peace, the current Ukrainian authorities demonstrate their inability to take practical steps to observe the ceasefire so as to appease the few radical political forces"
Read more
Sudan suspends effect of naval base agreement with Russia, media reports say
The agreement is meant to be in effect for 25 years with automatic extension for 10 years if neither side notify the other that the agreement is terminated at least a year prior
Read more
US does not seek escalation with Russia, but their actions have consequences — Biden
According to US President, Moscow and Washington can cooperate when it’s in their mutual interests
Read more
Ambassadors of Baltic countries, Slovakia summoned to Russian foreign ministry on April 28
Read more
Turkey signs contract on supply of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine
Earlier, the Russian Direct Investment Fund and the Turkish pharmaceutical company Viscoran Ilac agreed to produce the Sputnik V vaccine in Turkey
Read more
Putin, Biden to discuss cyber security at summit, says Russian envoy
Putin and Biden had a phone call on April 13
Read more
Lavrov calls on EU to tackle the issue of private ownership of ammo storage depots
Brussels must answer Moscow's question of what the EU does to control the adherence of its members to their obligations within various documents in the sphere of arms trade, the top diplomat said
Read more
Ultimate Fighting Championship excludes Russia’s Magomedsharipov from its Rankings
Magomedsharipov was ranked by the UFC as World’s No. 3 in the list of world’s top fighters in his weight category prior to today’s announcement of the organization’s press office
Read more
US sees importance of open dialogue with Russia — Blinken
He did not respond to a question on whether Russia had confirmed to the US its readiness to participate in the proposed summit.
Read more
NATO secretary general welcomes reduction of tensions on Russian-Ukrainian border
Earlier, Kiev and Western countries expressed their concerns over movement of Russian forces near the Ukrainian border
Read more
Head of Polish Draughts Federation apologizes for incident with Russian flag’s removal
During the players’ fourth-round encounter on Tuesday, one of the organizers removed the Russian flag from the table on the order from the World Anti-Doping Agency
Read more
Press review: Zelensky bent on meeting Putin and who’ll be on Russia’s ‘unfriendly’ list
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, April 27
Read more
Ukraine ex-president warns of loss of EU trust if Kiev inssists on new peace talks format
Earlier in the day, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky suggested a new format of Donbass peace talks be created "with strong players"
Read more
Russia compiling list of unfriendly countries — Lavrov
The states on the list will be prohibited from hiring Russian citizens to work in their diplomatic missions, according to the top diplomat
Read more
Russia demonstrates S-400 combat capabilities to foreign military attaches
During a tactical episode that consisted of three stages, the foreign military attaches viewed the specifics of organizing air defense to repel a notional enemy’s missile and air strikes
Read more
Shipbuilders float out cutting-edge minesweeper for Russian Navy
Following the tradition, the warship was consecrated before its launch
Read more
Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine effective against Indian coronavirus strain, says expert
India’s health ministry reported in late March that a new coronavirus variant with E484Q and L452R mutations in the S protein had been detected in the country
Read more
Russia’s Black Sea Fleet monitors USCGC Hamilton in Black Sea
Earlier, the US Sixth Fleet announced that the Hamilton entered the Black Sea "to support NATO allies and partners"
Read more
Russia to lay out six warships and submarines on occasion of WWII Victory Day
The exact dates of laying down the latest warships have not been defined yet, according to the source
Read more
Upgraded frigate enters service with Russian Pacific Fleet’s constant alert forces
It has completed the program of shipbuilders’ trials
Read more
Putin vows to send emergency aid to India
The cargo will include 20 units of oxygen supply equipment, 75 artificial lung ventilation machines, 150 medical monitors and 200,000 packages of medicines
Read more
Russia drawing up list of unfriendly states, US is among them - diplomat
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stressed that the president’s decree was a retaliatory measure against other countries’ hostile steps
Read more
Neither Moscow nor Vatican received Zelensky’s proposal for meeting with Putin — Kremlin
The Ukrainian leader earlier said in an interview with Italy’s La Repubblica newspaper that the Vatican could be the perfect place for the Donbass peace talks
Read more
Bulgaria’s prosecutors suspect group of Russians of organizing arms factory blasts
Prague earlier said that Moscow was allegedly involved in the 2014 blast at an ammunition depot in the village of Vrbetice
Read more
Criminal case launched against Navalny for creating NGO infringing on people’s rights
Other defendants in the case include Leonid Volkov and Ivan Zhdanov
Read more
European Parliament approves resolution on Russia
The document calls for sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project, Rosatom nuclear corporation, ‘Russian oligarchs’ and disconnection from SWIFT
Read more
Russia successfully test-fires new ABM interceptor missile
An interceptor missile develops a speed of over 3 km/s or more than four times the speed of a Kalashnikov assault rifle’s bullet, according to the general
Read more
West seeks to use Moldova in its anti-Russian game — ex-president
If they succeed, it will be impossible to avert destabilization in Moldova, Dodon said
Read more
Russia, France call for soonest P5 summit meeting — Russian Foreign Ministry
Russian President Vladimir Putin called for a summit of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council in early 2020
Read more
Russia’s Sputnik V recognized as safest and most efficient Covid vaccine in Hungary
Thus, according to the Hungarian data, Sputnik V has up to 32 fewer fatalities and six times lower infection rate than the Pfizer vaccine
Read more
FSB detains 16 supporters of Ukrainian neo-Nazi youth gang in nine Russian cities
The supporters of M.K.U. radical group plotted mass killings in several Russian cities
Read more
Suspects in Lukashenko assassination plot plead guilty, reveal details of conspiracy
On April 17, Lukashenko announced that the trio planned an assassination of him and his family
Read more
Kremlin laughs off US claims of global leadership as leftover from past eras
The spokesman was asked how it would be better to deal with the US, which is weakening but still acts as an aggressive country
Read more
Vatican could be perfect place for meeting with Putin, Zelensky says
The Ukrainian president is confident that his meeting with the Russian leader would "certainly" take place
Read more
Press review: Impact of US-NATO Afghan pullout on Central Asia and Tokyo’s endless talks
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, April 28
Read more