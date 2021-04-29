Commissions for settling situation on Kyrgyz-Tajik border hold first meeting

DUSHANBE, April 29. /TASS/. The commissions established in Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan to settle the armed incident on the border have held their first meeting and agreed to take measures to avoid escalation of tensions in the region, Tajikistan’s Khovar news agency published the joint statement of the commissions.

"The commissions <…> discussed the reasons behind and consequences of the incident and reached a joint agreement to end the armed conflict, withdraw personnel and hardware to their permanent bases, take measures to avoid further escalation of tensions, create a joint working group involving officers of law enforcement agencies and staffers of the two countries’ executive branches to fully realize the set out measures and create relevant stabilizing conditions for a fruitful negotiating process in the interests of two friendly nations and states," the document reads.

The situation on the border between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan near the Golovnoy water intake facility escalated on April 28, after a conflict sparked between residents of the two countries’ border areas. On April 29, a firefight between Kyrgyzstan’s and Tajikistan’s military servicemen broke out. Both sides have reported injuries among their officers. According to Bishkek, Tajik military servicemen used machine guns and mortars during the firefight. Bishkek also accused Dushanbe of attempting to seize the water intake facility.

On the evening of April 29, the sides agreed to establish a ceasefire and withdraw their military units to their places of permanent assignment.

The length of the border between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan is about 980 kilometers. Dozens of disputed sections remained along the border following the collapse of the Soviet Union. The last meeting of the demarcation commission was held in March 2021, and the delegations were led by the chairmen of the State Committees for National Security of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan. At some sections, disputes and conflicts arise from time to time between residents of the border areas.