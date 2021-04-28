WHO records over 763,000 new daily cases of COVID-19 worldwide

GENEVA, April 28. /TASS/. More than 763,000 new cases of novel coronavirus have been confirmed globally in the past 24 hours, which pushed a total number of infections to 148.32 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Wednesday.

According to the WHO updates, the coronavirus-related deaths increased by over 12,200 to surpass 3.12 million.

As of 18.16 Moscow time on April 28, as many as 148,329,348 coronavirus cases and 3,128,962 coronavirus-related deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 763,656 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 12,260.

The WHO statistics are based on the officially confirmed data provided by countries.

South East Asia, which includes India, accounts for more than half of new COVID-19 cases submitted to the WHO in the past 24 hours (376,684 cases). Europe goes second (181,039 cases) followed by South and North America (134,967).

Most COVID-19 cases are recorded in the United States (31,783,375), followed by India (17,997,267), Brazil (14,369,423), France (5,447,883), Russia (4,787,273), Turkey (4,710,582), the UK (4,409,635), Italy (3,981,512), Spain (3,496,134), Germany (3,332,532), Argentina (2,879,677) and Colombia (2,787,303).