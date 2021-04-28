Ukrainian opposition politician castigates Zelensky’s bid for new format on Donbass talks

KIEV, April 28. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s initiative to create a new format for talks on Donbass has no future, Co-Chairman of Ukraine’s Opposition Platform - For Life party Yuri Boiko told reporters in the Verkhovna Rada (parliament) on Wednesday.

"I believe that before making such a statement, he should have asked other members of the Normandy Four group - Germany, France and Russia - if they are ready to support the idea. What is their position? I am sure that the statement was not agreed on with the Normandy Four members and it is nothing more than a statement," the politician pointed out.

Zelensky earlier put forward a proposal to create another format for talks on Donbass, which would involve "powerful players" and would operate alongside the Normandy Four group. The Ukrainian president added that it would be "a correct and timely move" to engage another country in the negotiations.

Zelensky has repeatedly expressed his desire to get Washington involved in the negotiations on Donbass.