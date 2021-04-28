US not seeking escalation with Russia, but ready to continue imposing sanctions — official

WASHINGTON, April 28. /TASS/. The current US administration is not seeking to escalate tensions in the Russian-US relations, but is ready to punish Moscow with unilateral sanctions for steps it views as inappropriate, a senior US administration official has said.

"From our very first conversation with President Putin and from the very first moment that we came to office, our approach has remained consistent, which is that we are not going to shy away from imposing costs on Russia for actions that we believe are beyond the pale - are just unacceptable for responsible nations to take in the world. And that’s why you have seen a series of steps <…> in the aftermath of a rigorous policy review and intelligence review - that have been rolled out by this administration in recent weeks," the official said on Tuesday during a press call on national security and foreign policy in US President Joe Biden’s first 100 days in office.

"We have also been clear that our desire is not to escalate with Russia. Our desire is to make clear, to underscore to Russia exactly what sorts of activities we will not tolerate. Where this goes from here, to some extent, is going to be determined by direct conversations that we have with the government of Russia, including - as I think you’ve seen - potential conversation at the head-of-state level - in-person, between the two Presidents - the details for which are still going to be worked out," he said.

On April 13, Presidents of Russia and the US had a phone call. According to later statements, Biden proposed to hold a summit in a third country. Later, Biden explained that he offered Putin to meet in Europe this summer. On Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the meeting was being planned for this summer, but did not provide any specific dates or locations.

Russia’s move

According to the official, possible improvement of Russian-US ties "also is going to require Russia to take steps to deescalate the situation."

"We have seen and expressed great concern about the buildup of Russian forces on the border with Ukraine. We have seen in recent days, at least some indications, that they are looking to move some of those forces away from the border," he said. "We’re not going to prejudge where all that is headed. And we are going to be as clear and direct, as we always are with the Russians, about steps they take that we consider to be the counter to our interests and counter to global stability."

The official did not specify whether the US executive branch was concerned about counter-measures, taken by Moscow in response to Washington’s recent anti-Russian steps.

"I think we’re trying still, at this point, to understand exactly what they intend. And we will be having very direct conversations with Russian counterparts in the coming days, and have already - have already done so," he said.