US not seeking escalation with Russia, but ready to continue imposing sanctions — official

Earlier, Biden proposed to hold a Russian-US summit in a third country

WASHINGTON, April 28. /TASS/. The current US administration is not seeking to escalate tensions in the Russian-US relations, but is ready to punish Moscow with unilateral sanctions for steps it views as inappropriate, a senior US administration official has said.

"From our very first conversation with President Putin and from the very first moment that we came to office, our approach has remained consistent, which is that we are not going to shy away from imposing costs on Russia for actions that we believe are beyond the pale - are just unacceptable for responsible nations to take in the world. And that’s why you have seen a series of steps <…> in the aftermath of a rigorous policy review and intelligence review - that have been rolled out by this administration in recent weeks," the official said on Tuesday during a press call on national security and foreign policy in US President Joe Biden’s first 100 days in office.

"We have also been clear that our desire is not to escalate with Russia. Our desire is to make clear, to underscore to Russia exactly what sorts of activities we will not tolerate. Where this goes from here, to some extent, is going to be determined by direct conversations that we have with the government of Russia, including - as I think you’ve seen - potential conversation at the head-of-state level - in-person, between the two Presidents - the details for which are still going to be worked out," he said.

On April 13, Presidents of Russia and the US had a phone call. According to later statements, Biden proposed to hold a summit in a third country. Later, Biden explained that he offered Putin to meet in Europe this summer. On Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the meeting was being planned for this summer, but did not provide any specific dates or locations.

 

Russia’s move

According to the official, possible improvement of Russian-US ties "also is going to require Russia to take steps to deescalate the situation."

"We have seen and expressed great concern about the buildup of Russian forces on the border with Ukraine. We have seen in recent days, at least some indications, that they are looking to move some of those forces away from the border," he said. "We’re not going to prejudge where all that is headed. And we are going to be as clear and direct, as we always are with the Russians, about steps they take that we consider to be the counter to our interests and counter to global stability."

The official did not specify whether the US executive branch was concerned about counter-measures, taken by Moscow in response to Washington’s recent anti-Russian steps.

"I think we’re trying still, at this point, to understand exactly what they intend. And we will be having very direct conversations with Russian counterparts in the coming days, and have already - have already done so," he said.

Almost 5.7 million people contracted coronavirus worldwide in past week — WHO
Mortality grew by 5% in the reported period
Putin-Biden meeting is likely in June, but this depends on many factors - Kremlin aide
According to Kremlin Aide Yuri Ushakov, signals are coming from Washington on the plans to hold the meeting of the leaders
Press review: Biden’s recognition of the Armenian genocide and Iran’s Sputnik V ambitions
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, April 26th
EMA experts finish stage one of Sputnik V evaluation in Russia, Health Ministry says
EMA and WHO experts are expected to start the next round of their review of the vaccine on May 10
Head of Germany’s Saxony state calls for recognizing Sputnik V vaccinations
Michael Kretschmer said on April 22 that Germany planned to purchase up to 30 million doses of Sputnik V if it was approved by the European Medicines Agency
Putin, Macron express concern over escalation in southeastern Ukraine
The conversation was initiated by the French side
Brazil’s scientists recognize Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine as safe
According to Brazil’s legislation, the approval by the committee for biological safety is necessary for all drugs manufactured with the use of GMO technologies
Ultimate Fighting Championship excludes Russia’s Magomedsharipov from its Rankings
Magomedsharipov was ranked by the UFC as World’s No. 3 in the list of world’s top fighters in his weight category prior to today’s announcement of the organization’s press office
Zelensky proposes creating new talks format for Donbass ‘with powerful actors’
Earlier, the Ukrainian president repeatedly expressed his intention to involve the US in negotiations on Donbass
German minister urges to dissociate Nord Stream 2 and Navalny issue
German Minister of Economy and Energy Peter Altmeier reiterated that the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project construction was approved by national governments long ago
Ukrainian embassy employee declared persona non grata in Russia
Moscow will take extra measures in case Kiev continues its hostile actions against Russian diplomats, the Russian Foreign Ministry said
Kremlin says Russian special services have proofs of plot against Lukashenko
They also have confessions by some conspirators, according to the Kremlin spokesman
West opposes integrational processes on post-Soviet territory, says Russian defense chief
Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu noted during the meeting of CSTO Defense Ministers, that the "spectrum of threats and challenges has widened significantly" in the Post-Soviet security bloc’s regions
Russia waits for explanations on reports of banned munitions kept at Vrbetice — diplomat
The Czech Republic, Bulgaria and Ukraine are to provide clarifications, the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said
Turkey is unlikely to pursue closer ties with Russia amid new rift with US - expert
There is no reason to assume that Turkey will become a partner or ally for Russia that you can trust, Leading Researcher at Russia’s Academy of Sciences’ Center for Arab and Islamic Studies Boris Dolgov stated
Czech counterintelligence finds no proof of Russians’ presence in Vrbetice - president
Nevertheless, Milos Zeman noted that it should not be said that the suspicion on the two foreign agents’ involvement in the incident was not serious
Brazilian regulator decides not to authorize Sputnik V vaccine’s import
The decision was approved by all members of the regulator’s board
China to support Russia amid tighter Western sanctions, Foreign Ministry says
China strongly opposes the use of unilateral sanctions, the ministry's spokesman said
EU should investigate what happened at Vrbetice warehouses, Lavrov says
It all happened on its territory, Sergey Lavrov noted
Czech Senate to look into charging President Zeman with treason over remarks on Vrbetice
According to the Senate, the head of state declassified information on the investigation that was not supposed to be disclosed
Russian diplomat calls on Prague to tell world community what Vrbetice depots held
Prague claims Moscow was allegedly involved in the blasts at a munitions depots in the village of Vrtebice, back in 2014 that killed two people
Russia drawing up list of unfriendly states, US is among them - diplomat
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stressed that the president’s decree was a retaliatory measure against other countries’ hostile steps
Soyuz-2.1b rocket carrying 36 OneWeb satellites launched from Vostochny spaceport
It will take about four hours for the booster to deliver the satellites into orbit
Kremlin says Zelensky’s remarks about changes to Minsk Accords 'alarming sign'
There is no way of changing the Minsk process without in fact terminating it, the Kremlin spokesman said
Austrian chancellor speaks out against new EU anti-Russian sanctions
Peace in Europe will only be possible on the condition of cooperation with Moscow, Sebastian Kurz said
Zelensky’s statement about meeting with Putin is a gimmick — Ukrainian expert
The pundit warned that Kiev is still far away from real negotiations, shaping an agenda and setting a date and place of the presidents' meeting
Ukrainian forces open fire against DPR nine times in past day, republic says
Overall, the Ukrainian forces fired 94 shells
Pipelayer Akademic Chersky launches Nord Stream 2 construction work in Danish waters
The pipe-laying is also continued by the Fortuna barge
Turkey imposes full lockdown until May 17, Erdogan says
According to the president, these measures are aimed at reducing the coronavirus incidence rate to 5,000 cases per day
Russia’s Sputnik V recognized as safest and most efficient Covid vaccine in Hungary
Thus, according to the Hungarian data, Sputnik V has up to 32 fewer fatalities and six times lower infection rate than the Pfizer vaccine
Upgraded frigate enters service with Russian Pacific Fleet’s constant alert forces
It has completed the program of shipbuilders’ trials
Lukashenko says $10 mln allocated for his assassination
The BelTA news agency reported that armed people were to attack his residence in the countryside
‘Whose lab? America's’: Speaker says coronavirus might have escaped from US facility
He did not rule out that work was being conducted to model the virus "and it is being done by the United States"
Russian Foreign Ministry says retaliation to US hostile actions to follow soon
The US side was notified that in the near future further measures will be taken, the ministry said
Russian missile cruiser Admiral Nakhimov to become world’s strongest warship after upgrade
The heavy nuclear-powered missile cruiser Admiral Nakhimov has been under repairs at the Sevmash Shipyard since 1999; real work on the warship has been carried out since 2013
Russia expels naval attache in Italian Embassy
The staffer is ordered to leave Russia within 24 hours
US role in Belarusian coup attempt is under investigation, FSB chief says
This case is being considered by the Belarusian State Security Committee and investigative bodies, Alexander Bortnikov said
Putin-Biden summit planned for summer, Kremlin says
The date and the location is yet to be determined
Russia’s Black Sea Fleet monitors USCGC Hamilton in Black Sea
Earlier, the US Sixth Fleet announced that the Hamilton entered the Black Sea "to support NATO allies and partners"
Presidential advisor’s Belarus remark does not reflect Russia’s official stance — Kremlin
In an interview with Forbes, Valentin Yumashev, an unsalaried adviser to Russian President Vladimir Putin, said that after Alexander Lukashenko was elected Belarusian president in 1994, "elections had come to an end," and in 26 years, "people snapped and took to the streets"
Press review: Zelensky bent on meeting Putin and who’ll be on Russia’s ‘unfriendly’ list
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, April 27
Russia ready to take new anti-US measures if escalation continues - Lavrov
Everything was said in our response to the latest unfriendly US steps, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.
Russia successfully test-fires new ABM interceptor missile
An interceptor missile develops a speed of over 3 km/s or more than four times the speed of a Kalashnikov assault rifle’s bullet, according to the general
Russia’s preparations for Luna-25 mission launch proceeding on schedule — Roscosmos chief
The plans are to achieve the launch readiness by September, according to the space agency's head
Germany’s top diplomat backs Nord Stream 2, highlights project’s relevance
Germany is now abandoning coal and nuclear energy
Chernobyl: 35 years after nuclear power plant disaster
It is considered the worst nuclear disaster in history
Russia ready to hand over data to Brazil necessary for Sputnik V supplies — Kremlin
At the same time, the Kremlin spokesman underlined that there is already more than enough data about the effectiveness of the Russian vaccine
Russia to lay out six warships and submarines on occasion of WWII Victory Day
The exact dates of laying down the latest warships have not been defined yet, according to the source
Moscow reserves right to respond to Romania’s expulsion of Russian diplomat — envoy
The ambassador stressed that Bucharest was "carefully avoiding" comments on the matter
Situation around Open Skies Treaty developing towards its collapse - Russian diplomat
According to Konstantin Gavrilov, head of Russia’s delegation the Vienna, the Russian side sees that a number of US-leaning nations are seeking to blame Russia for the "deplorable situation around the Open Skies Treaty"
Romanian ambassador to Russia familiar with procedure of tit-for-tat measures — diplomat
On April 26, Romania’s authorities declared deputy military attache at the Russian Embassy in Bucharest persona non grata
