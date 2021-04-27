Biden refrains from commenting on preconditions for US-Russia summit

WAASHINGTON, April 27. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden refrained from commenting on whether he sets any preconditions for the Russian-American summit.

"I’ll discuss it all another day," he said, answering a journalist’s question.

On April 13, Presidents of Russia and the US had a phone call. According to later statements, Biden proposed to hold a summit in a third country. Later, Biden explained that he offered Putin to meet in Europe.

On Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that the meeting is being planned for this summer, but did not provide any specific dates or locations.