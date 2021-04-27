Work on Putin-Zelensky meeting underway, date and location to be defined, says Kiev

KIEV, April 27. /TASS/. The date and place for the potential meeting of Presidents of Russia and Ukraine have not been defined yet, but the Ukrainian Presidential Administration is working on it already.
"I have received an order from the President [Vladimir Zelensky], and I am working on it," Ukrainian Presidential Administration head Andrei Yermak said on TV Tuesday. "Right now, neither date nor place for these talks is defined."
According to Yermak, the two leaders may discuss the results of the Normandy Four summit, as well as other topics.
He expressed his readiness that these talks may become historic.
"I am sure that they will be very voluminous, because there is a lot to agree upon. We need to discuss the outcomes of agreements, achieved in December [2019] during the Normandy Four summit. We need to discuss a wide array of issues. And these talks may become truly landmark and historic," Yermak noted.
On Monday, Zelensky disclosed that he ordered Yermak to organize a meeting with Putin, adding that he cares about the substance of the meeting, while the location is a minute detail. He also expressed his readiness to discuss the state of Russian-speaking Ukrainian citizens and the status of the Church in Ukraine. On Tuesday, the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov underscored that the dialogue between the two leaders may involve bilateral relations of the two countries, but it cannot be used to find ways to resolve the Donbass conflict.