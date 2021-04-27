Work on Putin-Zelensky meeting underway, date and location to be defined, says Kiev

KIEV, April 27. /TASS/. The date and place for the potential meeting of Presidents of Russia and Ukraine have not been defined yet, but the Ukrainian Presidential Administration is working on it already.

"I have received an order from the President [Vladimir Zelensky], and I am working on it," Ukrainian Presidential Administration head Andrei Yermak said on TV Tuesday. "Right now, neither date nor place for these talks is defined."

According to Yermak, the two leaders may discuss the results of the Normandy Four summit, as well as other topics.