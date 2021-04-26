Number of coronavirus cases in India grows by record 352,991 surpassing 17 mln

The daily increase in the number of cases in India for the fifth day in a row is at a record high. On Sunday, the Ministry of Health of the country reported 349,691 people infected in 24 hours, on Saturday - about 346,786, on Friday the figure was 332,730, and on Thursday - 314,835.

NEW DELHI, April 26. /TASS/. The number of detected coronavirus cases in India increased by 352,991 over the past day, reaching 17,313,163. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reported on Monday that the figure became the next, fifth in a row, global record in the daily growth in the number of cases.

Over the past 72 hours, the country has registered about 1 mln new cases: the Indian Ministry of Health reported on April 23 that the number of cases exceeded 16 mln.

The number of deaths associated with coronavirus increased by 2,812 in 24 hours, this figure also shows an increase - on Sunday, 2,767 cases were reported. The total number of deaths reached 195,123. The number of recovered patients increased by 219,272 per day and reached 14,304,382. At the same time, 2,813,658 patients with coronavirus are undergoing treatment, which is 130,907 more than a day earlier.

Earlier, the Russian Direct Investment Fund announced that India has become the next country to approve the use of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine. India has become the 60th country to approve the use of the jab.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.