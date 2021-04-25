Minsk will not close its embassies in Europe, Ukraine, says top diplomat

MINSK, April 25. /TASS/. Belarus will not close its embassies in European counties and in Ukraine, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makey said on Sunday.

"We reduce our embassies in those countries where it is unprofitable for us to have embassies because of poor trade and low exports. That is why we plan to reduce our embassies in a number of countries. But, as was said, it is not applicable to European countries, Ukraine and so on," he said in an interview with the ONT television channel.

"We understand that having closed this or that diplomatic foreign mission once, it will be more difficult to reopen it. That is why we will continue to maintain elations with all nations but, of course, we will take into account their attitude to us," he said.

According to Makey, Belarus is ready to have normal relations with all partners, including those of "the collective West." "But if someone doesn’t want it, we will have to look for more reliable allies in other regions," he stressed.

"Russia continues to be our key ally and partner," he said. "And even if we speak about a multi-vector policy, it doesn’t mean we are stepping aside from the eastern orientation and seeking to turn to another direction. No. The Russian vector has always been and will be the major one for us.".