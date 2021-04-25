India’s daily COVID-19 cases hit all-time high for the fourth time in a row

NEW DELHI, April 25. / TASS /. India recorded 349,691 coronavirus cases over the past day, bringing the total caseload to 16,960,172, the Health and Family Welfare Ministry stated on Sunday on its official website.

The ministry noted that the COVID-19 death toll surged by 2,767 in the last 24 hours, reaching 192,311.

India’s daily increase in the COVID-19 incidence hit another all-time high for the fourth time in a row. On Saturday, the Health Ministry reported 346,786 coronavirus cases, while on Friday, the figure amounted to 332,730 and on Thursday, it stood at 314,835.

For the fourth day in a row, India registered more than 300,000 coronavirus cases and over 2,000 deaths. Since April 15, more than 200,000 COVID-19 cases have been recorded in the country every day. India was already the world leader in terms of the daily coronavirus incidence in September 2020, when the country reported over 90,000 cases in 24 hours. However, currently, the daily case tally has soared. According to the experts, if the increase in the COVID-19 incidence maintains such a pace, the daily case tally is likely to hit half a million by May.

Meanwhile, India’s number of recoveries rose by 217,113 over the past day, bringing the total number to 14,085,110. To date, some 2,682,751 coronavirus patients are receiving treatment, 129,811 more than the day before.

On Saturday, the country’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi held an emergency meeting of the government amid the reports that India’s medical facilities lack medical oxygen, drugs, and free beds. The government canceled the customs duty on the import of the COVID-19 vaccines, a number of drugs, medical oxygen and some medical equipment for three months. The authorities believe that it will increase the availability and also reduce the cost of "these essential items".