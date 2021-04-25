Turkish politicians expects Moscow, Ankara ties improve after Biden’s genocide statement

ANKARA, April 24. /TASS/. The relations between Turkey and Russia may become closer following US President Joe Biden’s recognition of the Armenian genocide in the Ottoman Empire, a Turkish politician told TASS on Saturday.

"After his [Biden’s] statement, relations between Turkey and Russia will definitely become closer," said Dogu Perincek, who chairs the Vatan (Homeland) party. "Biden’s statement is an onslaught on Turkey, on Asia, on Russia and China."

"His statement is not related to human rights, and this event cannot be assessed within the framework of the historical discussion. Biden has advanced into action, beginning with Turkey so that later he could take measures against Russia and China," the Turkish politician continued.

In his opinion, Biden’s recognition of the Armenian genocide "confirms his determination to topple [Turkish President] Tayyip Erdogan’s administration."

In a written statement released on Saturday, US President Joe Biden recognized the events in the Ottoman Empire in the early 20th century as "Armenian genocide", despite the fact that his predecessors refrained from using the term. The move triggered a wave of criticism from the Turkish government.

About 2.5 million Armenians lived in the Ottoman Empire before the First World War. According to various estimates, between 600,000 and 1.5 million Armenians died in 1915 as a result of deportation and systematic killings. The Turkish government acknowledges the fact of mass deaths of Armenians, but rejects the term ‘genocide,’ saying the number of victims given by the Armenian side was exaggerated. According to Ankara, deaths of Armenians were not due to a targeted policy by the government, but came as a result of a civil war in the Ottoman Empire, which claimed the lives of Turks as well.