Next batch of Sputnik V vaccine to be delivered to Moldova in May - Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. Russia will deliver the next batch of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine to Moldova in May, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday.

"The next batch will be sent in May 2021," she informed.

On Saturday, 142,000 doses were airlifted to Chisinau. Following a request from Moldovan Parliament Speaker Zinaida Greceanii submitted to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Moscow will supply Moldova with a total of 182,000 doses of Sputnik V, including 62,000 doses for Transnistria.

Zakharova emphasized that Russia stays ready to help Moldova to combat the pandemic.

"We are set to maintain and develop the friendly Russian-Moldovan relationship in the spirit of principles enshrined in the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation of November 19, 2001, the 20th anniversary of which we will celebrate this year," she indicated.

Moldova thanks Russia

Moldovan President Maia Sandu has thanked Russia for 142,000 doses of Sputnik V vaccine delivered to the country.

"I thank the Russian Federation for its aid to our country which will help expand the categories of citizens to be vaccinated," Sandu wrote on Facebook on Saturday.

To date, Moldova has obtained about 292,000 doses of vaccines mainly via the COVAX global initiative. The country prioritizes health workers, the elderly and at-risk employees for vaccination.

In the government’s estimates, Moldova needs about 4.8 million doses to inoculate approximately 70% of the 3.4-million population (including Transnistria). About 20% of the required amount is expected to be supplied via COVAX as relief aid. Moldova will be able to purchase another 30% at a discounted price via COVAX. Chisinau will purchase the rest directly from manufacturers. The Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac Biotech was the only one to respond to the Moldovan government’s offer.

According to updates, Moldova has recorded 248,518 COVID-19 cases (more than 7% of the population) and 5,600 deaths.