Next batch of Sputnik V vaccine to be delivered to Moldova in May - Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. Russia will deliver the next batch of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine to Moldova in May, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday.

"The next batch will be sent in May 2021," she informed.

On Saturday, 142,000 doses were airlifted to Chisinau. Following a request from Moldovan Parliament Speaker Zinaida Greceanii submitted to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Moscow will supply Moldova with a total of 182,000 doses of Sputnik V, including 62,000 doses for Transnistria.

Zakharova emphasized that Russia stays ready to help Moldova to combat the pandemic.

"We are set to maintain and develop the friendly Russian-Moldovan relationship in the spirit of principles enshrined in the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation of November 19, 2001, the 20th anniversary of which we will celebrate this year," she indicated.

Moldova thanks Russia

Moldovan President Maia Sandu has thanked Russia for 142,000 doses of Sputnik V vaccine delivered to the country.

"I thank the Russian Federation for its aid to our country which will help expand the categories of citizens to be vaccinated," Sandu wrote on Facebook on Saturday.

To date, Moldova has obtained about 292,000 doses of vaccines mainly via the COVAX global initiative. The country prioritizes health workers, the elderly and at-risk employees for vaccination.

In the government’s estimates, Moldova needs about 4.8 million doses to inoculate approximately 70% of the 3.4-million population (including Transnistria). About 20% of the required amount is expected to be supplied via COVAX as relief aid. Moldova will be able to purchase another 30% at a discounted price via COVAX. Chisinau will purchase the rest directly from manufacturers. The Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac Biotech was the only one to respond to the Moldovan government’s offer.

According to updates, Moldova has recorded 248,518 COVID-19 cases (more than 7% of the population) and 5,600 deaths.

World
Turkish, Azerbaijani leaders talk by phone after Biden’s recognition of Armenian genocide
A conversation between the two states’ top diplomats took place earlier in the day
Read more
Kremlin: Putin will not discuss Crimea at possible meeting with Ukrainian president
There is no such issue as Crimea, the Kremlin spokesman said
Read more
Russian missile cruiser Admiral Nakhimov to become world’s strongest warship after upgrade
The heavy nuclear-powered missile cruiser Admiral Nakhimov has been under repairs at the Sevmash Shipyard since 1999; real work on the warship has been carried out since 2013
Read more
Russia to redeploy over 300 weapon systems to Moscow for Victory Day Parade
The military hardware will include Bumerang armored personnel carriers, Taifun armored vehicles, BMP-2 and BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicles, Yars intercontinental ballistic missile launches, S-400 air defense systems, Iskander tactical missile complexes
Read more
Defense chief ends large-scale drills in Russia’s south after goals achieved
Read more
Project 22350 guided missile frigates to become mainstay of Russian Navy’s surface force
The new frigates will be distinguished by their armament, which will substantially boost the potential of both these warships and naval groups they will make part of
Read more
No objections from Russia to Slovakia publishing Sputnik V contract
Earlier, Slovakia’s Health Minister Vladimir Lengvarsky said that his country, where the first batch of Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine was delivered on March 1, would made the contract public even in case Russia would object to that
Read more
Washington's actions speak louder than its words, Kremlin notes
Russian-US relations soured after Biden’s notorious ABC News interview when he said that Moscow would have to "pay a price" for allegedly interfering in US elections and went on to uphold a disparaging remark about President Putin
Read more
Russian Navy latest frigate on its way home after first long-distance deployment
The Russian Navy chief will also sum up the results of the Northern Fleet’s multi-service force command and staff drills held from April 19 as part of the troops’ comprehensive combat readiness check
Read more
Number of Donbass residents with Russian citizenship in 2021 may reach 1 mln
This number may almost double by the end of 2021
Read more
Prague says number of employees of Russian, Czech consulates to remain unchanged
Read more
US ambassador to Russia John Sullivan arrives in Washington
The Russian Foreign Ministry expressed hope that John J. Sullivan will be able to work out a position that does not drive bilateral relations into a deadlock during his consultations
Read more
China-Russia lunar project strives for universal progress - China Space Administration
Deputy Head of CNSA Wu Yanhua noted that the project to build a Chinese-Russian lunar base should become an important contribution to the long-term UN program to stimulate activities in outer space
Read more
Berlin must provide Moscow with results of Navalny’s tests, says diplomat
According to the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, there is online footage of the conditions the blogger is being held in
Read more
Biden recognizes Armenian genocide
According to US President, "we remember the lives of all those who died in the Ottoman-era Armenian genocide and recommit ourselves to preventing such an atrocity from ever again occurring"
Read more
Militants plotting provocation with use of toxic agents Syria’s Idlib - defense ministry
According to the Russian defense ministry, extremists are delivering toxic agent from the Tel Tuna camp near Idlib to Jisr al-Shugur and Bdama
Read more
US Rewards for Justice Program violates basic human rights, says Russian diplomat
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted, by this program, the US illegally interferes in personal and family life of legally innocent people and violate their honor and dignity
Read more
Moscow declares five Polish embassy workers personae non gratae
They must leave the country by May 15
Read more
Talks on Russian RD-180 rocket engine deliveries to US may restart after Starliner’s tests
As TASS reported earlier, Russia’s Energomash Research and Production Association handed over on April 14 the last six RD-180 engines to representatives of Pratt & Whitney, United Launch Alliance and RD Amross under the existing contract
Read more
Navalny’s detention conditions comply with global standards, says human rights official
The blogger's overall medical condition was found to be satisfactory, according to the commissioner
Read more
Twelve foreign NGOs deemed undesirable in Russia in 2020
Special attention was paid last year to protection of the state interests from foreign interference
Read more
Russia, Czech Republic to reduce embassy staff to 7 diplomats each
Prague will have to downsize its personnel by 16 diplomats, 4 technical employees and 91 locally recruited employees
Read more
Germany supports Nord Stream 2 regardless of other EU states’ view, says Merkel
The Chancellor stressed that Germany had always advocated for Ukraine to remain a transit country in the export of gas from Russia to the European Union
Read more
Lukashenko says $10 mln allocated for his assassination
The BelTA news agency reported that armed people were to attack his residence in the countryside
Read more
Prague ‘got what it deserved’ in pursuit of confrontation with Russia, says intel chief
The foreign intelligence service head decried the tactic of wrecking the "rather delicate and fragile" framework of international stability and security by certain Western political leaders
Read more
Press review: Putin’s plan to fight global warming and Czech demands over diplomatic spat
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, April 23
Read more
Putin agrees to make May holidays non-working days
The move is taken in an attempt to make the epidemiological prognosis more stable
Read more
Putin signs decree on countermeasures to other states’ unfriendly actions
The government is tasked to define number of individuals that can be employed by foreign missions
Read more
Czech orthodox priest Premysl Ivan Hadrava charged with terrorism over Donbass events
Earlier on Friday, the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Czech Republic reported that five apprehended people were charged with terrorism, membership in terror group, financing and propaganda of terrorism
Read more
Brazilian regulator to consider imports of Sputnik V on April 26
Brazilian National Health Surveillance Agency will consider this possibility at the request of several states in the country
Read more
Czech Republic expels 63 Russian embassy employees
Earlier, the Czech government stated that the republic’s embassy in Moscow has a lot fewer employees than the Russian diplomatic mission in Prague
Read more
Czech Republic wants no escalation in relations with Russia
Prague alleges Moscow’s involvement in the 2014 explosions at arms depots in Vrbetice; in turn, Russian Foreign Ministry expressed its decisive protest
Read more
Western handlers roped Prague into spat with Moscow, says Russian diplomat
According to the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, there were gaps in the positions and views about the accusations against Russia inside the Czech Republic
Read more
EU urges Russia to overturn decision to block part of Black Sea
The decision is to close a part of the Black Sea near Crimea and restrict the air space over the peninsula between April 24 and October 31
Read more
Moscow to respond to Bratislava’s unfriendly steps
Earlier on Thursday, Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger announced the decision to expel three Russian diplomats from the republic
Read more
Over 20 Russian Black Sea Fleet warships hold joint drills with aircraft in Crimea
Among them are the frigates Admiral Makarov and Admiral Essen, as well as the missile corvettes Graivoron and Vyshny Volochyok
Read more
Putin slams idea to forego forum in Minsk as dodging Donbass problem resolution
Earlier on Thursday, Putin held talks with Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko
Read more
Russian associate professor sentenced to 20 years for treason
Read more
Press review: Takeaways from Putin’s 17th address and US embassy loses Russian staff
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, April 22
Read more
Prague wants to discuss Moscow’s decision to limit number of locally hired embassy staff
The foreign ministry reminded of the decision of the Russian side to limit the number of Russian employees at the Czech Embassy in Moscow and at the Czech House (the cultural mission) to correspond to the number of workers employed by the Russian Embassy in Prague
Read more
US fighter jets escort two Russian Tu-142 anti-submarine warfare planes over Pacific
The Pacific Fleet’s long-range anti-submarine warfare aircraft performed a scheduled ten-hour flight over the Pacific
Read more
Russian Chargе d'Affaires in US summoned to Department of State
Sergey Koshelev strongly rejected groundless allegations against Russia on destabilizing actions, Russia’s embassy in the United States said
Read more
Russia’s latest Yasen-M subs to get capability to salvo-launch cruise missiles
The nuclear-powered submarine Kazan made a salvo launch of two missiles from a vertical launcher and a torpedo tube during state trials, according to a source
Read more
'Acting like a tiny pooch': Czech ex-president ashamed of Prague’s policies towards Russia
Vaclav Klaus believes that his country's current authorities are seeking to score points with Washington and NATO
Read more
US to conduct exercises in Alaska in May with aircraft carrier
This is the largest exercise this year, which is planned there
Read more
Moscow redeploys troops participating in Crimea drills back to their permanent bases
The drills involved more than 10,000 servicemen and 1,200 units of hardware
Read more
Expulsion of diplomats from Czech Republic shows anti-Russian psychosis, says Chizhov
According to Russia’s Permanent Representative to the European Union, the reasons of the Czech scandal lie in domestic concerns of the west, they largely correspond to the motives of the 2018 story in Salisbury promoted amid Britain’s withdrawal from the EU
Read more
Lukashenko says Minsk and Moscow agreed 26-27 roadmaps on integration
Read more
Russia to scrutinize military cooperation with Turkey, if it supplies drones to Ukraine
The Turkiye newspaper reported on April 15 citing an unnamed source that Ankara was ready to sell its weapons and drones to all countries
Read more
Putin ready to discuss Russia-Ukraine ties in Moscow anytime
Read more
Putin, Lukashenko did not discuss Russia-Belarus merger, assures Kremlin
On April 22, the Belarusian leader had an in-person meeting with the Russian president in Moscow
Read more