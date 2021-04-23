Over 2 million COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine during the pandemic

KIEV, April 23. /TASS/. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Ukraine has reached 2,004,630 since the start of the pandemic, 14,277 new cases were recorded in the past 24 hours, Ukrainian Health Minister Maxim Stepanov announced on Friday.

"In total, 2,004,630 people have contracted the disease since the start of the pandemic, 1,552,267 people have recovered, 41,700 fatalities have been recorded," he wrote on Facebook.

According to the minister, 14,277 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Ukraine in the past 24 hours, 3,728 people were taken to hospitals. Another 18,964 patients recovered, and 434 people died of COVID-19 complications.

Most cases were recorded in Kiev (1,269), the Dnepropetrovsk Region (1,296), the Kharkov Region (1,137), the Lvov Region (926) and the Kiev Region (922).

More than 95,000 coronavirus tests were conducted in the past 24 hours. Ukraine has so far conducted over 9.1 million PCR tests, with 21.9% of the population tested for COVID-19.

Stepanov added that 508,046 people in Ukraine had been vaccinated against the coronavirus by now.

An emergency situation and a general quarantine are in place in Ukraine until June 30.