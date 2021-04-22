Czech Ambassador says got Moscow’s response to situation with diplomats

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. The Czech Republic has received Moscow’s official response on retaliation measures to Prague’s actions, Czech Ambassador Vitezslav Pivonka disclosed after his visit to the Russian Foreign Ministry.
"I cannot comment; I believe that the Russian Foreign Ministry will announce the official position of your country," he said. "We have received the official response from the Foreign Ministry. I believe you will have your answers from official representatives."
On April 17, Prague expelled 18 Russian diplomats, whom it called Russian intelligence officers. This was made over the alleged new information regarding the 2014 explosions in arms depots in Vrbetice.
Russian Foreign Ministry expressed its decisive protest over actions, taken under "ungrounded and contrived pretext," and expelled 20 Czech diplomats. In response, Czech Foreign Minister Jakub Kulhanek expressed Prague’s protest and demanded that all Czech embassy employees are brought back.
On Thursday, Czech Foreign Minister Jakub Kulhanek stated that the Republic reduces the number of Russian diplomats to that of Czech diplomats in Moscow.