Czech Ambassador says got Moscow’s response to situation with diplomats

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. The Czech Republic has received Moscow’s official response on retaliation measures to Prague’s actions, Czech Ambassador Vitezslav Pivonka disclosed after his visit to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"I cannot comment; I believe that the Russian Foreign Ministry will announce the official position of your country," he said. "We have received the official response from the Foreign Ministry. I believe you will have your answers from official representatives."