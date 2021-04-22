{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Settlement of relations between Russia, Czech Republic to take long time, says envoy

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. The process of settlement of relations between Russia and the Czech Republic will take a long time, Czech Ambassador Vitezslav Pivonka told journalists Thursday.

"I believe so," he said, answering a corresponding question.

He underscored that he will expect more meetings with the Russian side.

"There will be more meetings," he added.

On April 17, Prague expelled 18 Russian diplomats, whom it called Russian intelligence officers. This was made over the alleged new information regarding the 2014 explosions in arms depots in Vrbetice.

Russian Foreign Ministry expressed its decisive protest over actions, taken under "ungrounded and contrived pretext," and expelled 20 Czech diplomats. On Thursday, Czech Foreign Minister Jakub Kulhanek stated that the Republic reduces the number of Russian diplomats to that of Czech diplomats in Moscow.

