Air defense sirens go off in Israel

TASS, April 22. Air defense sirens went off on early Thursday in Israel’s Negev desert and residents of Jerusalem and nearby residential areas reported later a series of explosions, Israel’s daily Times of Israel reported.

According to the daily: "Incoming rocket sirens were triggered in the northern Negev in the area near Israel’s nuclear reactor, followed by massive explosions that could be heard throughout much of the country."

The daily also stated that there were no immediate reports about casualties or inflicted damages.

"The attack did not appear to have been fired from the Gaza Strip, though the military refused to comment on the exact source of the launch," according to the Israeli daily.

Reuters news agency reported citing its own source in the Israeli military that air defense sirens went off in the southern Israeli district of Abu Qrenat near the Dimona nuclear reactor.

According to Reuters, a Syrian surface-to-air missile exploded near Dimona nuclear reactor triggering air defense sirens.

SANA news agency reported that Syrian air defense forces repelled missile attacks from Israel near the country’s capital of Damascus.

The agency quoted an unnamed military source that "at around 1:38 a.m. today, the Israeli enemy carried out an air aggression with bursts of missiles from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan, targeting some points in the vicinity of Damascus."

SANA also stated that the Israeli missile attack "resulted in wounding four soldiers and causing some material losses.".