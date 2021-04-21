Armenian top diplomat stresses importance of interaction of OSCE, CSTO

YEREVAN, April 21. /TASS/. New security threats require cooperation of various international organizations working on this problem, including the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Armenian Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian said at the OSCE Forum for Security Co-operation (FSC) on Wednesday.
"The evolving security threats require coordination of efforts and cooperation among relevant organizations. Similar activity areas of the OSCE and CSTO establish a solid foundation for interaction between the two organizations," Armenia’s Foreign Ministry quoted him as saying.
The Armenian top diplomat also noted that "the Security Dialogue of the Armenian Chairmanship on regional security arrangements will be aimed at discussing the role of the CSTO in enhancing regional security and addressing the contemporary security challenges and threats, and the perspectives of strengthening cooperation between the OSCE and CSTO."
According to him, the interaction of the CSTO and the OSCE should be directed "towards a common and indivisible Euro-Atlantic and Eurasian security community".