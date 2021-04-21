Armenian top diplomat stresses importance of interaction of OSCE, CSTO

YEREVAN, April 21. /TASS/. New security threats require cooperation of various international organizations working on this problem, including the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Armenian Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian said at the OSCE Forum for Security Co-operation (FSC) on Wednesday.

"The evolving security threats require coordination of efforts and cooperation among relevant organizations. Similar activity areas of the OSCE and CSTO establish a solid foundation for interaction between the two organizations," Armenia’s Foreign Ministry quoted him as saying.