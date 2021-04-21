Austrian health minister rules out national registration of Sputnik V

VIENNA, April 21. /TASS/. At present, Austria has no plans to register Russia’s Sputnik V anti-coronavirus vaccine at the national level and will wait for results of the European Medicines Agency’s review, the country’s newly appointed Health Minister Wolgang Muckstein told the ORF-2 TV channel on Tuesday one day after taking office.

When asked whether Austria will organize national registration of the Russian jab, the minister replied: "No, we have agreed about an EMA review."

According to the minister, information about Sputnik V "is a bit scarce at the moment."

"We hope that more information about the medicine will be submitted, so that EMA could register it," he added. "It is important for me to let every citizen of Austria know that only safe vaccines are used in Austria."

Austria’s coalition government, which includes the People’s Party and the Greens has agreed to buy 1 mln doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against the novel coronavirus infection, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said in a statement on April 19. Sputnik V use is planned after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) certifies the jab.

According to the Austrian chancellor, Vienna’s talks with Russia on purchasing Sputnik V are de facto over, the purchase of the Russian jab is considered possible for Austria. Earlier, Vienna had also considered the possibility of national registration.