Expulsion of Czech diplomats seen as adequate response to Prague’s hostility - diplomat

"I would describe the Czech Republic’s actions as aggressive and hostile and we are responding to these actions," she said in an interview with the RBC television channel.

MOSCOW. April 20. /TASS/. Expulsion of Czech diplomats from Russia was an adequate response to Prague’s aggressive and hostile actions, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.

Press review: Why the Czech standoff with Moscow and Russia-West strife heats up Black Sea

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis and First Deputy Prime Minister Jan Hamacek on Saturday announced the expulsion of 18 employees of the Russian Embassy in Prague, who were allegedly "officers of Russian special services."

The move came over the ‘newly-revealed’ circumstance of the 2014 blast at the ammunition depot in the village of Vrbetice. According to reports, "officers of Russia’s military intelligence" were allegedly involved in this incident.

The Russian Foreign Ministry expressed resolute protest over this step taken "under invented and ungrounded pretexts" and declared 20 employees of the Czech Embassy in Moscow personae non grata.