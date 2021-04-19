Bottle of sake brewed in Russia sold in Japan for more than $40,000

TOKYO, April 19. /TASS/. Japan’s Shinwa auction house has sold a bottle of sake brewed during Japanese bloggers’ car rally across Russia in 2019 for a record-high price of 4.4 million yens ($40,700), Rossotrudnichestvo (agency promoting Russian culture abroad) representative Igor Titov told TASS Monday.

According to him, the bottle was purchased by an unnamed Japanese investment businessman. Bids started at 500,000-800,000 yens ($4,600-7,400) The sake itself was made in Vladivostok and travelled almost 12,000 kilometers with the bloggers to reach Moscow. Meanwhile, the members of the car rally organized with Rossotrudnichestvo’s help were visiting local sights and were sharing what they saw in Russia with their audiences.