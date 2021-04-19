Russia expects WHO to extend state of emergency over COVID-19, top sanitary doctor says

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. Moscow anticipates that the World Health Organization (WHO) will announce that the state of emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic is extended, Head of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing Anna Popova reported on Monday.

"Right now, we are waiting for an official statement by the Director General of the World Health Organization. Because there was a meeting of the International Health Regulations (IHR) Emergency Committee for COVID-19, it, much like a whole number of other events, is held with the participation of representatives of Russia, the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing. It is known for sure that a decision will be announced - the global state of emergency situation under the conditions of the pandemic is to be extended," she said at the general meeting of the department of medical sciences of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

The first meeting of the committee took place on January 22-23, 2020. Having met for the second time on January 30, the committee recommended to declare the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a state of emergency in public healthcare of international concern. The Director General of the organization made this decision based on this recommendation. Since then the committee has been convening every three months.