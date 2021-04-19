Over 60 Russians to leave Czech Republic after expulsion of 18 diplomats

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. Prague’s decision to expel 18 Russian diplomats will involve a total of 62 people, counting their family members, 28 of them are children, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told the 60 Minutes show on the Russia-1 TV channel on Monday.
"This is indeed an unprecedented story. They announced the expulsion of 18 Russian diplomats. Yet this means that not 18 but 62 Russians have to leave the Czech Republic, because there are family members. This includes 28 children," she said.