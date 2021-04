BEIRUT, April 18. /TASS/. Syria is scheduled to hold presidential elections on May 26, the SANA news agency reported citing Speaker of the People’s Assembly (parliament) Hammouda Sabbagh.

"The documents for nominating candidates can be filed with the Supreme Constitutional Court from April 19 during ten days - until April 28," Sabbagh said.

The previous presidential elections in Syria were held in 2014.