More than 805,000 COVID-19 infections detected worldwide over past 24 hours

GENEVA, April 18. /TASS/. The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection worldwide has surpassed 139.5 mln, increasing by more than 805,000 over the past 24 hours. According to the data of the World Health Organization (WHO) published on Saturday, the number of fatalities has increased by more than 13,100, surpassing 2.99 mln.

As of 19:43 Moscow time on April 17, the WHO received reports of 139,501,934 infections and 2,992,193 fatalities. The number of infections over 24 hours has increased by 805,794 while the fatalities rose by 13,171. For the third day in a row the number of new infections has been surpassing 800,000.

The WHO statistics takes into account only officially confirmed data on incidence and fatalities submitted by the states.

Over 30% of the infections reported to the WHO during the past 24 hours were in Southeast Asia (247,238), followed by Europe (239,757), with North and South America (238,987) in the third place.

The majority of the infections were recorded in the US - 31,176,938, followed by India (14,526,609), Brazil (13,746,681), France (5,144,295), Russia (4,693,469), the UK (4,383,736), Turkey (4,150,039), Italy (3,842,079), Spain (3,396,685), Germany (3,123,077), Poland (2,675,874) and Argentina (2,629,156).