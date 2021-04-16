Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 804,000 in past day — WHO

GENEVA, April 16. /TASS/. More than 804,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide in the past day, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 138.68 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Friday.

As of 16:46 Moscow time on April 16, as many as 138,688,383 novel coronavirus cases and 2,978,935 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 804,807 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 12,955.

The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries.

Europe accounts for more than 31% of the COVID-19 daily tally (254,068 cases). Next are North and South America (234,282 cases) and Southeast Asia (230,151).

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (31,103,006), India (14,291,917), Brazil (13,673,507), France (5,107,935), Russia (4,684,148), the United Kingdom (4,380,980), Turkey (4,086,957), Italy (3,826,156), Spain (3,396,685), Germany (3,099,273), Poland (2,660,088), and Argentina (2,604,157).