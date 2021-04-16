UK envoy hashed over foreign policy with Russian Foreign Ministry officials, says embassy

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. British Ambassador to Russia Deborah Bronnert discussed a number of issues of mutual interest at a meeting held at the Russian Foreign Ministry on Friday, the British embassy said in a statement on Telegram.

"It was a scheduled visit, which is a completely standard feature of diplomatic work. The parties discussed various foreign policy issues of mutual interest," the statement reads.

The British Foreign Office earlier summoned Russia’s ambassador to the UK following reports of Moscow’s alleged cyber-attacks and military build-up on the border with Ukraine.