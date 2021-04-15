Biden to deliver speech on Russia Thursday

WASHINGTON, April 15. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden will deliver a statement on Russia Thursday, according to presidential schedule, published by the White House.

According to the document, the speech is planned for 16:30 local time, or 23:30 Moscow time.

On Thursday, the US President signed an order to introduce sanctions against Russia. In particular, the US prohibits its companies from buying Russian state bonds issued after June 14, 2021. Washington also imposed sanctions against 16 organizations and 16 people allegedly involved in meddling in US elections. The sanctions also covered eight people and companies, connected to Crimea, including members of the regional government. Besides, the US expelled 10 diplomats working in the Russian Embassy in Washington. According to the US, some of them may be Russian intelligence officers in disguise.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov claimed earlier that Moscow will act out of the principle of reciprocity towards Washington and its sanctions. According to Peskov, the new sanctions will not facilitate the summit proposed by Biden.