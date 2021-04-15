Serbia becomes first European country to produce Sputnik V vaccine, official says

"The minister regarded [the vaccine production] as a historic moment for Serbia which became the first country in Europe to begin production of the Sputnik V vaccine on its territory," the minister’s press service said.

BELGRADE, April 15. /TASS/. Serbia has become the first country in Europe to begin production of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine on its territory, Serbian Minister of Innovation and Technological Development, head of an intergovernmental Serbian-Russian cooperation committee Nenad Popovic informed on Thursday.

It is reported that the official met with Russian representatives who were present during the production of trial batches at Belgrade’s Torlak Institute of Virology, Vaccines and Sera. Then the preparation’s quality will be inspected after which Serbia will begin independent packaging of the vaccines.

On Wednesday, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) reported that Serbia had launched production of the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus infection.

On February 3, Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed in a phone conversation with his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic an independent production of the Sputnik V vaccine in the Balkan republic. After the conversation, the Serbian president reported that Serbia will build the necessary objects with the help of Russian specialists and will be producing the vaccine on its own. It is planned that in May Serbia will begin packaging the Russian vaccine and will launch full-scale production by the end of the year.