Putin-Biden communication link works, this is good sign — former NATO deputy chief

WASHINGTON, April 14. /TASS/. The presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, keep the bilateral communication channel open, which can be seen as a good sign for bilateral relations, a former deputy secretary general of NATO, Rose Gottemoeller, told TASS commenting on the recent phone conversation of the two leaders.

Gottemoeller said she would make no suggestions about when and where Washington planned to organize the in-person meeting of Putin and Biden.

"I don't have any insider information about where the White House would propose to hold the summit,’ the US diplomat said. "But I think it's an excellent sign that the communication link between President Biden and President Putin is open and that they are placing a high priority on discussing strategic stability and arms control, Afghanistan, Iran, Ukraine and climate change."

She also expressed hope that Russia would take part in the multilateral online summit on climate change, which the United States plans to organize on April 22-23.

"I hope that President Putin will agree to join the multilateral climate summit in addition to a bilateral summit with President Biden. Both will be an opportunity to cement this important communication link," Gottemoeller said.

Gottemoeller served as deputy secretary general of NATO between October 2016 and October 2019, under Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. Prior to that, she held the post of the Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security at the US Department of State. She headed the team of US negotiators who drafted the New START treaty on reduction of strategic weapons jointly with Russian diplomats.

US President Joe Biden in a phone call with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin suggested holding a top-level in-person meeting in a third country in the foreseeable future, the Kremlin press service reported Tuesday following the conversation between the leaders. The presidents expressed "readiness to continue the dialogue on key areas of ensuring global security. "Biden voiced interest in normalizing the state of affairs on the bilateral track and establishing stable and predictable cooperation on such acute problems as ensuring strategic stability and arms control, the Iranian nuclear program, the situation in Afghanistan and global climate change," the Kremlin said in a statement.