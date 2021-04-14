Johnson & Johnson vaccine deliveries to EU began on April 12, are frozen now — EC

BRUSSELS, April 14. /TASS/. Deliveries of the Johnson & Johnson to the European Union began on April 12, but the company recently decided to suspend them, European Commission Spokesperson for health, food safety and transport Stefan de Keersmaecker told TASS.

On April 13, Johnson & Johnson announced it had postponed the use of its vaccine in European countries following reports about possible connection of the drug with the formation of blood clots.

"The safety of our citizens is our absolute priority. We follow a science based approach, and hence EMA’s opinions," the spokesperson said. "We take note of Johnson & Johnson’s statement that it will delay the deliveries of the vaccines. We remain in contact with the company to follow the situation."

He went on to say that "currently it is not clear that there is a link between the vaccine and the clotting." "EMA continues to investigate the issue and see which actions to advise," de Keersmaecker added.

"Deliveries only began yesterday, and the vaccine has not yet been administered in the EU," he said. "The EMA therefore will have to rely on other regulators, from countries where the vaccine has been administered, such as the FDA, before deciding on next steps."

New delay

Johnson & Johnson has postponed the use of its vaccine in European countries following reports about possible connection of the drug with the formation of blood clots, the company said in a press release on April 13. The decision was made after the recommendation of American regulators to suspend the use of the drug in the United States due to possible side effects that the vaccine can cause. In particular, six cases of formation of blood clots post-vaccination were registered in the country.

The use of the vaccine in Europe was authorized by the European Medicines Agency back on March 11. Its deliveries were to begin in the first week of April. Overall, the European Union expects to receive 55 million doses of this vaccine in the second quarter of 2021.

The European Commission relies heavily on Johnson & Johnson vaccine to speed up national vaccination campaigns in Europe, which are behind schedule due to numerous delays in vaccine supplies. For example, AstraZeneca was to supply 120 million doses of the vaccine to the EU in the first quarter of 2021, but delivered only 40 million.