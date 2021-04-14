Iran expects to get uranium enriched to 60% next week — diplomat

VIENNA, April 14. /TASS/. Iran expects to get a batch of uranium enriched to 60% next week, Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to international organizations in Vienna Kazem Gharibabadi has said.

"Enriching UF6 [Uranium hexafluoride] up to 60% will be done in two cascades of IR-4 and IR-6 centrifuges in Natanz. Modification of the process just started and we expect to accumulate the product next week," the Iranian diplomat wrote in a Twitter post on Tuesday.

In his opinion, this will improve significantly the quality and quantity of radiopharmaceutical products.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said earlier that Tehran would begin enriching uranium to 60% on Wednesday.