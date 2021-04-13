Security subgroup’s meeting yields no results due to Kiev’s position — DPR

DONETSK, April 13. /TASS/. Today’s meeting of the securing subgroup of the Contact Group on Donbass yielded no results because of Ukraine’s position, the mission of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) to the Joint Ceasefire Control and Coordination Center said on Tuesday.

"The meeting of the working group on security issues is over. Participants failed to reach consensus concerning the modality of the coordination mechanism’s work because of the destructive position of the Ukrainian side," it wrote on its Telegram channel.

It said earlier after the subgroup’s meeting that the Ukrainian side had refused to investigate incidents resulting in the death of two civilians, including a child, in the DPR. It had denied its responsibility, saying it was a fake staged by the DPR.

Ahead of regular meetings of the Contact Group’s working groups, the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics stressed their commitment to constructive dialogue on issues of the conflict settlement in Donbass. They suggest the sides discuss details of the coordination mechanism for responding to ceasefire violations.