New coronavirus cases triple in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN, April 12. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan tripled in the first 11 days of April compared to the same period in March, Health Minister Alexei Tsoi said at a cabinet meeting on Monday.

"The coronavirus situation has deteriorated in April. As many as 24,955 coronavirus cases were recorded in the first 11 days of the month, three times as many as in the same period in March. Up to 2,800 new patients are identified every day," he emphasized.