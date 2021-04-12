New coronavirus cases triple in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN, April 12. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan tripled in the first 11 days of April compared to the same period in March, Health Minister Alexei Tsoi said at a cabinet meeting on Monday.
"The coronavirus situation has deteriorated in April. As many as 24,955 coronavirus cases were recorded in the first 11 days of the month, three times as many as in the same period in March. Up to 2,800 new patients are identified every day," he emphasized.
The health minister also pointed to a rise in coronavirus fatalities. "The number of deaths increased 1.4-fold in March compared to February," he said.
A vaccination campaign involving the Sputnik V vaccine produced in Russia kicked off in Kazakhstan on February 1. The distribution of domestically made Sputnik V vaccines began in the country in late February. Kazakhstan’s own coronavirus vaccine, QazCOVID-in, is currently undergoing the third phase of clinical trials.
The country has so far recorded 271,809 coronavirus cases, 234,665 recoveries and 3,236 deaths.