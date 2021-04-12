Four people injured in shooting in Seattle - police

TASS, April 12. At least four people, including one minor, were injured in shooting in Seattle, Washington, Sunday.

"Police responded to shooting at 23rd Ave S Ave S Jackson Street at approximately 3:25 pm [local time]," Seattle Police Department said in its Twitter. "Four victims reported at this time."

According to a CBS report, one two-year-old child was injured in the incident and is currently in a critical condition. Three men were hospitalized in fair medical state.

The motive behind the shooting are currently being determined.