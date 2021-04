ANKARA, April 11. /TASS/. Turkey wants Russia and Ukraine to resolve their current disagreements in a peaceful manner at the soonest possible time, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday.

"Yesterday we met with Ukrainian President [Vladimir Zelensky]. We want them to find peaceful solutions to their disputes as soon as possible. We are doing our best in this regard," the Millyet daily reported citing Erdogan, who did not elaborate what Ankara’s efforts were in question.