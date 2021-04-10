Kyrgyzstan ready for referendum — election commission member

BISHKEK, April 10. /TASS/. Kyrgyzstan’s Central Election Commission (CEC) has carried out all preparations for the nationwide referendum on constitutional amendments due April 11, CEC member Kairat Osmonaliyev told TASS on Friday.

"We provided an opportunity to register to pro-amendment and anti-amendment groups. In line with the law, they received free air time, and debates were organized. Everything was done in accordance with the law," he said.

A delegation of monitors from the parliamentary assembly of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), which arrived to Kyrgyzstan in the run-up to the vote, praised the country’s preparedness, the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry said.

During a meeting with the delegation’s members, Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Ruslan Kazakbayev expressed hope that the monitors would provide an extensive and unbiased coverage of the vote. In turn, the observers "noted the high degree of preparedness and effective work, done to organize the electoral campaign."

On April 11, local elections and a referendum on constitutional amendments will be held in Kyrgyzstan. Among other things, the proposed amendments vest the president with greater powers and reduce the number of lawmakers in the country’s parliament.

A total of 2,483 polling stations will open all across the country on the day of the vote, 48 stations will operate abroad. The referendum will be recognized as valid if no less than 30% of the country’s 3.5 million registered voters come to the polling stations to cast their ballot.