US not sure that Iran seeks full compliance with nuclear deal - Department of State

WASHINGTON, April 10. /TASS/. The United States is not completely sure that Iran wants all sides to return to full compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program, a senior US Department of State official told reporters via teleconference on Friday.

The diplomat criticized Iran’s demand to cancel all unilateral US sanctions in order to preserve the deal.

"I’m not going to speculate as to why they’re taking that position. One could only hope that they will take a more constructive and pragmatic position as the days - in the days and weeks ahead so that we can get to the goal that they claim they want to achieve, which is a return back to compliance, a mutual return to compliance with the JCPOA," he said.

"But you’re right to point to the fact that that is - that’s not particularly consistent with the - an attitude of trying to get there quickly," the official continued. "So it does raise questions in our mind about what their - what the intentions are, but we will continue to proceed in good faith and with the seriousness that we’ve shown to see whether it is possible, because we think it’s in the U.S. national security interest. We think it would also be in Iran’s interest, but they will have to make that determination."

Talks aimed at reviving the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran’s nuclear program were held in Vienna on April 6-9, with the participation of Iran and the five international mediators (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, China and Russia). The United States, which withdrew from the agreement during former president Donald Trump’s tenure, sent its delegation to Vienna as well, but they had no direct contacts with Iranian negotiators.

The future of the deal was called in question after the United States’ unilateral pullout in May, 2018 and Washington’s unilateral oil export sanctions against Teheran. Iran argued that all other participants, Europeans in the first place, were ignoring some of their own obligations in the economic sphere, thus making the deal in its current shape senseless. This said, it began to gradually scale down its commitments under the deal. One of US President Joe Biden’s campaign pledges was to return to the agreement with Iran.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani warned his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on March 2 that JCPOA provisions were out of discussion, and the only way to revive the deal would be to cancel Washington’s sanctions against Iran. The United States, however, says it is ready to lift only the sanctions that run counter to JCPOA provisions.