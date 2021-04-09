Nearly 70% of Ukrainians disprove of the country’s course, poll reveals

KIEV, April 9. /TASS/. About 70% of Ukrainians think that the country is moving in a wrong direction, as follows from the latest public opinion poll results released by the Rating Sociological Group on Friday.

The poll was conducted over the phone on April 6-7, 2020 and involved 2,500 respondents across entire Ukraine. The margin of error is within 2.0%

"The results of a poll conducted by the Rating Sociological Group indicate that 60% of Ukrainians think that the country is moving in a wrong direction. Twenty-two percent think that the country is moving in the right direction, and ten percent are undecided," it said.

Apart from that, according to the pollster, more than a half of those polled, 52%, said they did not have confidence in Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky. Nevertheless, he tops the presidential ranking. Thus, 24.9% of respondents said they would vote for Zelensky if the elections were held in the near future. Former President Pyotr Poroshenko was second, with 13.1%

The presidential party Servant of the People tops the ranking of parliamentary parties, with 22.9% of the polled who are going to take part in elections planning to vote for it. As many as 14.6% would vote for Poroshenko’s European Solidarity party; 14.2% - for the Opposition Platform For Life party; 12.9% - for Yulia Timoshenko’s Batkivshchina party.