Joint Commission on Iran nuclear deal to continue talks next week

VIENNA, April 9. /TASS/. The Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) comprising Iran along with Germany, France, the UK, China and Russia will continue talks on implementation of the Iran nuclear deal next week, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said on Friday.

"The Joint Commission meeting in Vienna is over. The JCPOA participants took stock of the work done by experts over the last three days and noted with satisfaction the initial progress made. The Commission will reconvene next week in order to maintain the positive momentum," Ulyanov wrote on Twitter.