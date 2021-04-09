Kyrgyzstan elections, referendum to be monitored by observers from 31 states

BISHKEK, April 9. /TASS/. Observers from 31 countries around the world will monitor Kyrgyzstan’s upcoming local elections and constitutional amendment referendum on April 11, the national Central Election Commission told TASS Friday.

"As of today, 183 observers from 31 countries have been registered with the Central Election Commission," a commission representative noted.

According to his information, the poll watchers will arrive from Russia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, the United Kingdom, Kazakhstan, North Macedonia, Moldova, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Uzbekistan, Ukraine, France, Japan and several other countries.

Moreover, representatives of several international organizations, including the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), were accredited to the electoral exercises as well.