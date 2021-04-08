RDIF starts talks with Germany on Sputnik V suppliers

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has started talks with representatives of the German government regarding a preliminary agreement on supplies of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, the official Twitter account of the vaccine says on Thursday.

"Russian Direct Investment Fund has started discussions with the German government representatives on the advanced purchase agreement of Sputnik V for Germany," the statement says.

The Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik-V has already been registered by regulators of about 60 countries with the population over 1.5 bln people. More than 30 countries have already initiated the large-scale vaccination with the Sputnik V.