COVID-19 incidence in Turkey increases 3.5-fold over recent weeks

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. Head of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing Anna Popova has warned about a sharp increase in incidence of the coronavirus infection in Turkey over recent weeks.

"The incidence in Turkey has increased 3.5-fold, almost four-fold, over a short period, literally over several weeks," she said in an interview with the Komsomolskaya Pravda radio station on Thursday.

Earlier, it had been reported that the highest growth - over 49,500 daily cases - was recorded in Turkey on Wednesday. The explosive nature of the spread of the infection has been observed in the country since late March.