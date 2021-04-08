Contact Group members reiterate commitment to ceasefire in Donbass - OSCE

KIEV, April 8. /TASS/. Members of the Contact Group on resolving the situation in Donbass reatirated their commitment to the ceasefire, Special Representative of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Chairperson-in-Office in Ukraine and in the Trilateral Contact Group Heidi Grau said in a statement following the group’s video conference meeting.

"The extraordinary meeting of the TCG was devoted to the discussion of the general security situation in the conflict zone and the issues of effective implementation of measures to strengthen the ceasefire against the background of the increasing number of its violation and ongoing information warfare in the media space," the statement reads.

"During the meeting, the participants reiterated their commitment to the ceasefire regime. Discussions will continue at the regular TCG meeting to be held in a week's time," Grau added.

Russia’s Envoy to the Contact Group Boris Gryzlov said earlier that the meeting had ended without results. "Since today’s meeting was initiated by Kiev, the Contact Group’s members expected specific steps to be proposed to implement additional measures aimed at ensuring the ceasefire. However, four-hour discussions ended without results," he said.