Ukraine sees new record high of daily COVID-19 deaths

KIEV, April 7. /TASS/. Ukraine has registered a new record high of 481 deaths from COVID-19, Health Minister Maxim Stepanov said on Wednesday.

"Some 15,415 new cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus infection were registered in Ukraine as of April 7, 2021. In particular, 636 children and 437 health workers were ill," Stepanov wrote on his Facebook page. According to the minister, over the past day 5,587 people with a suspected coronavirus infection were sent to hospitals in the country, 481 people died from complications and another 11,472 recovered.

The previous record high numbers of fatalities caused by COVID-19 were registered on April 2 (433) and on April 6 (430).

Most new cases were confirmed in Kiev (1,417), the Odessa Region (1,236) as well as in the Kiev Region (1,092), the Lvov Region (1,085) and the Kharkov Region (1,017). Over the past day, more than 140,000 COVID-19 tests were carried out.

During the pandemic, more than 8.4 mln tests were carried out by the PCR method among more than 20% of citizens.

Ukraine was Europe’s last country to launch COVID-19 vaccination on February 24. Ukraine has registered a total of three vaccines - India’s Covidshield, Pfizer’s BioNTech and China’s Sinovac Biotech. The first two vaccines have arrived in the country, but vaccination is now carried out only with Covishield. Kiev has refused to receive Russia’s Sputnik V jab.

Since the start of the vaccination campaign, a total of 320,265 people have been vaccinated in Ukraine with one dose, and just two people have been inoculated with two doses.